Cherokee of Georgia Annual Spring PowWow set for April

ST. GEORGE, Ga. — The Cherokee Tribe of Georgia has announced the Annual Spring PowWow will take place April 2nd through 4th.

The PowWow will be held at 110 Cherokee Way, St. George, Georgia 31562.

Admission and parking will be free for all three days - Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Additionally, free primitive tent camping will be offered.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.