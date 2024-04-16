Chick-fil-A awards over 200 scholarships, $426K to Jacksonville students

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chick-fil-A is serving up more than chicken to local students.

The national food chain has awarded 236 team member scholarships totaling $425,000 in Jacksonville this year.

This is the highest annual investment in the company’s history of scholarship giving.

Overall, more than 14,000 restaurant team members across the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico recievesd scholarships, totaling more than $26 million.

In over 40 years, the company has helped over 100,000 of its Team Members with scholarships.

“To date, Chick-fil-A has helped more than 105,000 Team Members through more than $191 million in scholarships since first establishing the program in 1973.”

