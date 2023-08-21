Chick-Fil-A offering money to staff members for college through Remarkable Future Scholarships

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Chick-Fil-A is accepting applications from staff members for its Remarkable Future Scholarships initiative.

Each year, Chick-Fil-A offers staff members at businesses across the United States, Canada and Puerto Rico the opportunity to apply for college scholarships through the Remarkable Futures Scholarships initiative.

According to its website, Chick-Fil-A has invested more than $162 million in scholarships for more than 93,000 staff members since 1973. The organization expects to have over 13,000 recipients this year.

“The Chick-fil-A scholarship initiative has been instrumental in our investment in the growth and success of restaurant Team Members. We recognize their enormous potential and hope to play a small part in furthering their education, providing them with more opportunities to help achieve their goals,” said Tim Tassopoulos, President of Chick-fil-A, Inc. and a former Remarkable Futures Scholarship recipient.

For more information about the different types of scholarships and how to apply, visit https://www.chick-fil-a.com/remarkable-futures-scholarships.

