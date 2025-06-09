Child missing from Jacksonville’s Woodland Acres area

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police need your help finding a missing 9-year-old girl.

Peyton Tille was last seen leaving her home on Kona Avenue around 7:15 a.m. Monday.

She’s wearing a white t-shirt with a blue bow, a light pink jacket, blue bellbottom pants and black slides.

She has brown eyes and her hair is styled in four puffballs.

If you live in the area, officers are asking that you check your surveillance cameras to see if she passed by your home.

And if you see her, call 911 or JSO’s non-emergency number at 904-630-0500.

