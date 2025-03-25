City Council to honor local heroes who provided medical assistance to former City Council President

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville City Council will host a recognition ceremony for those who provided assistance to former City Council Presdient Sam Newby.

The City Council, led by Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman, will “honor first responders, medical professionals, and courageous citizens” who provided life-saving care to former President Newby at a community meeting on January 16, 2025, where he suffered from a medical emergency.

The recognition will take place during the Jacksonville City Council Meeting on Tuesday, March 25 at 5:00 p.m. at City Hall.

This is an opportunity for us as the City Council and the community to publicly thank and recognize these medical professionals, individuals, and First Responders, without hesitation, stepped in to render life-saving aid,” said Councilwoman Ju’Coby Pittman. “Their quick response and courage made all the difference, and we are grateful for their dedication to the well-being of our community.”

City officials, supervisors, colleagues, family members, and members of the public are invited to attend and show their support.

