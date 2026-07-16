City Councilman confirms Culinary Institute of America selects Jacksonville for new campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville City Councilman Jimmy Peluso (D - District 7) confirmed that the Culinary Institute of America has selected Jacksonville to be the home of its new Southeast campus.

“This is the handshake deal,” said Councilman Peluso. “This is a very big deal for the city of Jacksonville. It’s a big get.”

Councilman Peluso says the city recently got a letter from the CIA confirming its selection of Jacksonville. Now the final negotiations between the Downtown Investment Authority and CIA are underway.

“They specifically cited the fact that the city council has voted (for) a tentative incentive package, but with the finalized package to be voted on in the future once the Downtown Investment Authority and the Culinary Institute agree on the deal,” said Peluso.

Back in May, City Council approved a $35 million incentive package tied to the proposed project. The purpose of the incentive package is to have the campus be Downtown. Peluso says having the campus downtown will help to revitalize the area.

“It’s going to be a major draw, whether it be for tourism, whether it’d be for current residents who live here right now. And of course, it’s going to help, I think, change a lot of the entrepreneurial patterns in our city,” said Peluso.

A final campus location has not been selected. Peluso says there will most likely be a temporary campus location for the first year or two as the main campus is built. Once the DIA and the CIA come to a final agreement, it will go to the city council for a final vote.

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