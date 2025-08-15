City of Jacksonville activates Cooling Centers for Friday

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville said Friday that its Cooling Centers will be activated.

All cooling centers and pools will be open on Friday, August 15.

Monday-Saturday Locations: For extreme heat events on Mondays through Saturdays, Cooling Centers will be activated at various City of Jacksonville (COJ) facilities under normal hours of operation. These facilities will be open regardless of whether activation thresholds are met, and they include:

All COJ Public Libraries (21 libraries): Accessible and air-conditioned spaces.

All COJ Community Centers (20 centers): Available in multiple neighborhoods.

All COJ Pools (29 pools) and Splash Pads (16 pads): Provide immediate cooling relief.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will provide free transportation to cooling centers on designated heat emergency days. Residents can access this service by informing bus drivers of their destination to or from a cooling center.

The City of Jacksonville’s website, Jacksonville.gov/StayCoolJax, and JaxReady.com/StayCoolJax, offer additional information on cooling center locations, hours of operation, and safety guidelines for extreme heat events.

The Cooling Centers are part of the city’s 2025 “Stay Cool Jax” plan to combat extreme heat.

The plan, which builds on previous years’ efforts, has cooling centers open at various city facilities, including libraries, community centers, pools, and splash pads.

The city said these centers will be activated when the National Weather Service issues heat advisories or excessive heat warnings for Duval County, according to a news release from the city.

