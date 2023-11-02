City of Jacksonville announces new campaign to combat vital public health issues

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A healthy Duval County is a thriving Duval County. However, Jacksonville has some serious work do as it relates to public health.

“We have some of the worst maternal and infant mortality numbers not only in the state, but worse than some third world countries, especially in our African American community,” Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan outlined at a Thursday news conference.

Jacksonville mayor Donna Deegan and city officials like City Councilman Michael Boylan outlined at a news conference Thursday that one of the biggest steps towards the goal of a healthier Jacksonville is simply raising awareness, as many simply don’t know what healthcare resources are available to them.

Read: Tyre Nichols death: Former officer Desmond Mills to plead guilty in federal court

As a result, the city took the chance to announce Thursday the creation of “Get Covered Jax,” a marketing campaign which aims to raise awareness on the resources out there.

“A marketing campaign that encourages Jacksonville residents to find a medical home,” City Councilman Boylan described it as on Thursday.

Read: Autistic student bussed to wrong elementary school, DCPS blames bus company

The initiative aims to raise awareness through social media and online campaigns, alongside other efforts for those without internet access.

“We’re also working closely with our local faith community to provide information sessions in person as well as virtually in our effort to meet people where they are,” added Lynn Sherman, Executive Director of Health Programs for the city of Jacksonville. “These sessions along with flyers will help us to reach those who might not have access to the internet or social media.”

Read: 2024 elections expected to lead to more AI-generated campaign ads, deepfakes

The official landing page on the city website has links to find healthcare plans for those in need, tips on how to save some money in the process, and other resources, like navigators to help guide consumers through the process of becoming a healthier version of themselves.

You can find the link to that landing page by clicking here.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.