The City of Jacksonville gears up for the annual Florida-Georgia football faceoff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is gearing up to host the annual Florida-Georgia football game on November 1 at EverBank Stadium, featuring a matchup between the University of Florida Gators and the University of Georgia Bulldogs.

This highly anticipated event, known for its intense rivalry and festive atmosphere, draws thousands of fans from both universities.

On Tuesday, City of Jacksonville leaders held a news conference to help fans navigate the Sports Complex on gameday.

Stadium parking lots will open at 8:00 a.m. on Saturday, and all parking is pre-sold. Fans are advised to display their parking hangtags as they approach the stadium.

Gates to EverBank Stadium will open at 1:30 p.m., with kickoff scheduled for 3:30 p.m. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to avoid last-minute gate pressure.

The Jacksonville Transportation Authority will offer Gameday Xpress shuttle services from various locations around the city, running from 12:30 p.m. until one and a half hours after the game.

GEICO will provide a complimentary Game Day Shuttle Program from select parking locations, available for 3 hours prior to kickoff and 1 hour after the game.

The City of Jacksonville will host Information & First Aid Zones (IFAZ) & Guest Services from 12:00 p.m. until 30 minutes after the postgame, offering basic medical help, first aid, and other services.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office will provide public safety and traffic information for the weekend festivities.

The Florida-Georgia football game has been a Jacksonville tradition since 1933. You can count on Action News Jax for complete coverage of the event.

