City of Jacksonville to hold veteran outreach events for legal and benefits assistance

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville Military Affairs and Veterans Department will host two outreach events this week to provide local veterans with legal guidance and benefits assistance.

The department provides free resources to help veterans, service members and their families navigate VA benefits, employment, housing and social services. These programs are designed to empower veterans and ensure they receive the assistance they have earned through their service.

On Wednesday, March 18, a Veteran Service Officer will be at the Pablo Creek Library. The officer will be available to assist veterans with claims and benefits from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.The department will also host an “Ask-A-Lawyer” event on Thursday, March 18. The session will take place at the Military Affairs and Veterans Department office from 9 a.m. to noon in partnership with Jacksonville Area Legal Aid.

Staff members also assist veterans in securing stable housing and obtaining financial aid. The department offers free legal guidance and tax filing assistance as part of its comprehensive support model.

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