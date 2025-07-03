City of Jacksonville, Jumbo Shrimp team up on ‘Keep Jax Cute, Don’t Pollute’ and ‘Jax Litter League’

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has launched the “Keep Jax Cute, Don’t Pollute” campaign to combat litter and blight, Mayor Donna Deegan announced Thursday at VyStar Ballpark.

The campaign aims to reduce litter, improve public spaces, and foster civic pride through education, enforcement, and community engagement.

“Jacksonville is a beautiful city — full of charm, character, and potential,” Deegan said. “But litter and blight are getting in the way of that. People are fed up, and we’re doing something about it.”

A key component of the initiative is the “Jax Litter League,” a citywide competition where teams of residents compete to clean up their neighborhoods. Participants track their progress through photos and bag counts, with top teams earning rewards such as throwing out the first pitch at a Jacksonville Jumbo Shrimp game.

The campaign is a partnership with the Jumbo Shrimp, Keep Jacksonville Beautiful, city departments, environmental groups, and other local sports teams. It includes monthly neighborhood cleanups and a “Litter-Free” certification for businesses maintaining trash-free storefronts.

To engage the community, the campaign introduced a new mascot, T.P. McClean, a raccoon known as the “Trash Panda,” who will lead educational efforts, particularly among young people.

Technology will also play a role, with motion-activated cameras and potentially drones monitoring dumping areas, and the MY JAX app allowing residents to report litter hotspots.

The campaign sets ambitious goals, aiming for over 100 community cleanups in the next year, cutting litter in half, and reducing blight-related violations by 40% over five years.

“This is about showing the world what Jacksonville can be when we all pitch in,” Deegan said.

