City of Jacksonville launches 2025 Get Covered Jax! campaign to expand health coverage

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has launched its 2025 Get Covered Jax! campaign to assist residents without health insurance in obtaining coverage.

The campaign, initiated by Mayor Deegan and healthcare leaders in 2023, aims to simplify the enrollment process for private healthcare plans and educate citizens on the benefits and options available.

“The campaign was a huge success in its first two years,” said Mayor Deegan’s health team, noting a 69% increase in ACA plan enrollment in Duval County since 2023.

To reach as many residents as possible, the city is collaborating with faith-based leaders, community healthcare providers, and media outlets.

A phone bank will be held at WJCT Studios on December 11 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., where volunteers will assist residents with enrollment and answer questions.

Since the 2023 open enrollment period, 75,507 new enrollees have joined ACA plans, bringing the total to 184,795 Duval County residents covered in 2025.

Approximately 111,000 adults in Duval County remain uninsured, and eligible individuals can enroll in a private healthcare plan through the Florida Health Insurance Marketplace until January 15, 2026.

