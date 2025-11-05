City of Jacksonville launches new coalition to help out amid shutdown

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville leaders are teaming up to help out members of the community in need due to the shutdown and disruptions to the SNAP federal food assistance program.

A new community coalition announced Wednesday morning aims to bring together and better target resources.

Disabled Army veteran Lonranda Lofton relies on SNAP benefits to help feed her two special needs children.

She’s one of roughly 6,000 local veterans who have had their federal food assistance disrupted due to the government shutdown.

“It takes away from rent. It takes away from life. I have been fortunate enough not to have to pull from that, but it has been relatively tight,” said Lofton.

City-wide, 160,000 Jacksonville residents rely on SNAP, which provides an average of $190 a month to supplement the cost of food.

City data shows some council districts are more impacted than others.

In District 10, more than 30 percent of residents rely on SNAP.

One in five households in Councilmember Ken Amaro’s District 1 are also feeling the pain.

“This is an issue that it may not affect your home, but I tell you if you look across the fence, it’s probably affecting your neighbor,” said Amaro.

Amaro joined with Mayor Donna Deegan and a coalition of 45 nonprofits, faith groups, and food banks to announce the formation of the Duval Cares Coalition.

It aims to link those in need to resources, encourage those with the means to give to help out, and direct food to where it’s needed most.

“Let’s make sure that not only is everybody educated and aware of the problem, where the problems persist, where they’re the worst and let’s all ban together with everything that we have to be able to solve that problem,” said Deegan.

JEA also announced it will suspend late fees and expand criteria for payment plans and payment arrangements to relieve some burden on those impacted.

For Lofton, she said seeing the community come together to help means the world.

“To know that complete strangers are willing to help me and my kids is beyond amazing to me,” said Lofton.

