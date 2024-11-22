The City of Jacksonville lights the river with the annual light boat parade

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville is set to light up the St. Johns River once again with the annual Jacksonville Light Boat Parade on November 30, 2024.

A fleet of decorated boats, ranging from small vessels to grand yachts, will take to the water at 6:30 p.m., followed by a fireworks finale that includes the beloved “waterfalls” effect off both the Main Street and Acosta Bridges. Additions to the celebration in 2024 include activities along the Southbank and a water show at Friendship Fountain.

The parade will begin at the west end of the Shipyards, travel along the Northbank, and turn south just before the Acosta Bridge, where it will continue east along the Southbank.

Parade map

“Jacksonville thrives when we come together as one community,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “The Light Boat Parade is not only a festive tradition for our community but also a celebration of unity and connection. I hope everyone will join us for an unforgettable night as we illuminate our beautiful river and create memories that will last a lifetime.”

