City of Jacksonville reopens roof rehabilitation program

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has reopened its Home Roof Rehabilitation Program to address the crucial need for housing preservation in underserved neighborhoods.

The initiative, funded through $955,000 from the City of Jacksonville General Fund, has been greenlit as part of Mayor Donna Deegan’s task force programs recommended by transition committees and approved by the City Council in December.

Action News Jax told you in January when the program first launched on January 16 and quickly closed that same day after reaching the maximum number of applications.

The City said Thursday that so far, the program has helped 31 families stay in their homes. Under the Roof Rehabilitation Program, 10 roofs have been completed, 9 roofs are in progress, and 12 families are going through the application process. In total, the program is expected to replace roofs on 80 homes, the city said.

Applicants must be property owners and occupants, current on mortgage and property taxes, and meet specific income criteria. The program targets those with a gross annual household income at or below eighty percent (80%) of the area median income (AMI) for Jacksonville, as published by U.S. HUD. This includes all income for all household members.

Household size 1 Household size 2 Household size 3 Household size 4 Household size 5 Household size 6 Household size 7 Household size 8 80% AMI $54,500 $62,300 $70,100 $77,850 $84,100 $90,350 $96,550 $102,800

On Thursday, the Home Roof Rehabilitation Program will again begin accepting applications from Jacksonville/Duval County citizens. The program is seen as a significant step toward preserving generational wealth and providing immediate relief to citizens grappling with the challenges of affordable housing and property insurance.

Designed to assist individuals and families in replacing their home’s roof to comply with mortgage requirements and retain homeowners’ insurance, the program covers eligible properties such as owner-occupied, single-family homes (one to four units), and manufactured modular homes. Mobile homes are excluded.

Eligible rehabilitation activities include roof replacement only (shingle and/or modified bitumen), with a maximum assistance amount of $14,999. Homeowners may elect to pay the overage if the amount exceeds that amount.

The City’s financial assistance will be provided as a deferred payment loan at zero (0%) interest, with no monthly payments due for a term of up to five (5) years.

Applications can be made by phone or on the MyJax portal from 9:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 30. The program will close once the maximum number of applications are received.

For more information and to apply, citizens can log on to MyJax or call (904) 255-CITY (2489) and ask for the Home Roof program.

