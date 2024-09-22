City of Jacksonville wins $1.25 million Build America Bureau grant for LaVilla transit project

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has secured a $1.25 million grant from the Build America Bureau, a division of the U.S. Department of Transportation, to support the planning of the LaVilla Transit Innovation and Equity Project.

This project aims to transform key transportation facilities into a cohesive transit hub in downtown Jacksonville, with the potential to restore the Prime Osborn Convention Center as a central rail station.

“This is an exciting opportunity to restore the Prime Osborn to its glory as Jacksonville’s central rail station and create more passenger rail options for our citizens and visitors alike,” said Mayor Donna Deegan. “The LaVilla Transit Innovation and Equity Project will transform our downtown and create new economic development opportunities.”

The planning process, which will be conducted in partnership with the Build America Bureau, opens the door for Jacksonville and private sector partners to access federally backed loans with low interest rates for future projects. The funding is part of the Innovative Finance and Asset Concession Grant Program, supported by the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg praised the program, saying, “Through the bipartisan infrastructure package, the Biden-Harris Administration is helping cities, states, and transit agencies develop projects on underused properties—including tens of thousands of housing units over the next decade.”

The LaVilla project aims to improve intermodal connectivity, reduce carbon emissions, and enhance community accessibility, while leveraging the area’s historical significance and strategic location.

