City of Palatka shifts 2026 Blue Crab Festival back to community oversight

PALATKA, Fla. — The City of Palatka has retracted its August 21, 2025, press release concerning the application process for the 2026 Blue Crab Festival, announcing that the event will now be community-run.

The Palatka City Commission decided to return the Blue Crab Festival to community management, requiring any interested groups or individuals to apply through the City’s Special Event Permit process.

This ensures that the festival, classified as a Class A Special Event, will undergo a thorough review by the Special Events Committee before receiving final approval from the City Commission.

Under the City Code, all special events in Palatka require a permit and are categorized based on expected attendance. Class A Special Events, like the Blue Crab Festival, anticipate more than 1,000 attendees and necessitate City Commission approval after a review by the Special Events Committee.

For any more information about the Special Event Permit process, contact the Special Events Coordinator at 386-329-0100.

