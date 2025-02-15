City provides updates on downtown projects with ‘I Dig Jax’ campaign

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The City of Jacksonville has provided multiple updates regarding developments throughout downtown Jacksonville earlier on Monday, Feb. 10 at Riverfront Plaza.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Action News Jax Alexus Cleavenger was at the groundbreaking for the provided updates, which you can find out more by clicking HERE.

“I Dig Jax” is the campaign that the city will be implementing to highlight any future updates and progress throughout downtown’s future development.

“I Dig Jax tells that story, the story of both dirt turning on a range of projects, and people getting excited about their city as we continue to grow,” said Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan at the update, who was accompanied by other city leaders. “I’m very glad to be able to share these updates and to proudly proclaim that I Dig Jax!”

Phase 1 of Riverfront Plaza is now under construction and is expected to be completed late this year. Click HERE to learn more about upcoming properties. Phase 2 of Riverfront Plaza is expected to begin construction in 2026 with completion the year after.

“I well remember the design competition in 2021 that resulted in the selection of Perkins and Will as the design firm for Riverfront Plaza,” said Lori Boyer, CEO of Downtown Investment Authority. “Their design is now taking shape before our eyes.”

Other City of Jacksonville projects moving forward include the Hogan Street Cycle Track, a segment of the Emerald Trail, the restoration of two-way streets downtown along Adams and Forsyth Streets, a Park Street Road Diet, the McCoys Creek Outfall, a Music Heritage Garden at the Jacksonville Performing Arts Center, and the new St. Johns River Park alongside the reopened Friendship Fountain.

Private projects underway in the city’s Urban Core include the construction of the relocated Museum of Science and History on the Northbank, the new Pearl Square District, the RiversEdge community on the Southbank, a University of Florida graduate campus planned for LaVilla, plus the NFL Jaguars Stadium of the Future and the adjacent Four Seasons hotel.

Click HERE to learn more about the “I Dig Jax” campaign

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.