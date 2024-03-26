City Rescue Mission to hold Annual Easter Meal

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City Rescue Mission (CRM) is getting ready to hold its Annual Easter meal.

For those experiencing hunger, homelessness, and hardship, the Easter meal will be on Thu., March 28 beginning at 11:30 a.m. at its New Life Inn Campus at 234 W. State St. in Downtown Jacksonville.

“We invite anyone who’s hungry or in need to enjoy a meal and join in our celebration,” Paul Stasi, CEO and Executive Director of CRM said.

The annual event will begin with a worship service at 10:30 a.m. The Easter meal will follow at 11:30 a.m.

CRM said in addition to the meal, guests will receive Blessing totes (while supplies last) that were graciously donated by people in the community.

