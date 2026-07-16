City of St. Augustine announces street milling and paving starting July 20

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is set to commence a milling and paving project on Monday, July 20, impacting streets in Historic Downtown, West City, Lighthouse Park, and Davis Shores. The City’s contractor, Preferred Materials, expects to complete the work over the next four weeks.

The project involves resurfacing various streets throughout these neighborhoods. While streets will remain open during work hours, traffic delays are expected. Residents are reminded to move their vehicles from designated areas to avoid potential towing.

To facilitate the work, on-street parking will be prohibited from 7:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, in the active construction zones. Any vehicles obstructing the project may be towed at the owner’s expense.

Specific streets slated for milling and resurfacing include Riberia Street and Orange Street in Historic Downtown. West City streets include Fred Waters Way and Nesbit Avenue. In Lighthouse Park, East Carver Street and Magnolia Drive are scheduled, along with Inlet Place and Arpieka Avenue in Davis Shores.

Although the project is anticipated to conclude within four weeks, the schedule is subject to change due to inclement weather, according to the City of St. Augustine’s contractor, Preferred Materials.

A map detailing the current paving projects is accessible online via the Pavement Management and Planning Interactive Dashboard on the City’s website.

For questions regarding the milling and paving work, residents may contact the Public Works Department at 904-825-1040. Media inquiries should be directed to Communications Director Melissa Wissel at 904-293-3307.

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