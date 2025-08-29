City of St. Augustine earns class 4 rating, homeowners to see 30% flood insurance savings

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine has improved its Community Rating System (CRS) rating to Class 4, resulting in a 30% discount on flood insurance premiums for homeowners, effective April 1, 2026.

This achievement was announced by Richard “Buddy” Schauland, Floodplain Administrator and Building Official, during a City Commission meeting on August 25, 2025. The city is now one of only 25 communities nationwide to achieve a Class 4 or higher rating in the National Flood Insurance Program (NFIP) Community Rating System.

“We improved our score by almost 200 points,” Schauland said, highlighting the city’s efforts in floodplain management and the acceptance of studies under the Watershed Master Plan by FEMA.

City Manager David Birchim praised the city staff, stating, “All of this is based on a tremendous amount of work done by city staff behind the scenes. They are among the most professional and hardest-working teams in Northeast Florida when it comes to resiliency and floodplain management.”

The city’s progress in the CRS program is a result of various flood mitigation and management activities, including outreach projects, drainage maintenance, open space preservation, and higher regulatory standards for stormwater and building.

Over the past decade, St. Augustine has advanced from a Class 7 to a Class 4 rating, reflecting significant improvements in its floodplain management practices.

The notification letter from FEMA commended the city for measures that protect lives, reduce property damage, and enhance public safety, ultimately leading to a more disaster-resistant community.

