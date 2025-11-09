City of St. Augustine protects resident parking in downtown neighborhoods for Nights of Lights

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is implementing a temporary Resident Only parking program for the Nights of Lights event in the Flagler Model Land Company, Abbott Tract, and Uptown neighborhoods.

The program aims to ensure that street parking remains available for residents during the popular Nights of Lights event. Resident-only permit parking will be enforced from 7:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the Flagler Model Land Company, and from 1:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m. in the Abbott Tract and Uptown neighborhoods.

Residents can apply for the temporary parking permits online or pick them up in person at the Customer Service Department located at 50 Bridge Street. Completed applications can be emailed to parking@citystaug.com or delivered in person. Each property address is eligible for up to four hangtags, which will be mailed to qualifying residents.

Parking enforcement staff will actively monitor downtown residential neighborhoods and issue $100 citations for illegal parking. This includes vehicles displaying workforce parking permits in residential zones.

For any questions regarding the Resident Only parking program, residents can contact Tara Bennie, the Parking Supervisor, at 904-825-1090 or via email at parking@citystaug.com. More information is available on the city’s website.

