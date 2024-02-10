City of St. Augustine seeking public input on King Street Improvements Project

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — The City of St. Augustine is actively seeking public input for its ambitious King Street Improvements Project, with a public meeting scheduled to be held on Tuesday, February 20, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. in The Alcazar Room of City Hall, located at 75 King St.

This crucial gathering aims to engage residents and stakeholders in discussions surrounding design recommendations for the project, which aims to revitalize the streetscape leading to the heart of the Nation’s Oldest City.

Partnering with engineering consultants Hanson Professional Services, Inc. and Marquis Latimer + Halback, Inc., the city is set to unveil two distinct design concepts during the meeting.

The first concept focuses on enhancing the street’s aesthetics while integrating a center turn lane in brick, with pedestrian crossings thoughtfully positioned between intersections. This design seeks to balance mobility improvements with preserving current access patterns for businesses and residences along the corridor. Alternatively, the second concept proposes traffic lane realignment to the north, introducing a transit-only lane dedicated to circulators, buses, carriages, trolleys, and trains.

To facilitate public engagement, a dedicated website at kingstreet.mlhhub.com has been designated, providing comprehensive project information, including design renderings and avenues for submitting public input.

Residents unable to attend the meeting in person are encouraged to participate by submitting written comments via the project website, and emailing Assistant City Manager Reuben Franklin (rfranklin@citystaug.com).

Written public comments will be accepted until Friday, March 1, ensuring that all voices have an opportunity to contribute to the project’s development.

