Civil rights leader Jesse Jackson dies at age 84

Famed civil rights leader the Rev. Jesse Jackson has died. Jackson, 84, marched alongside Martin Luther King Jr. and later ran for president.
His family released a statement early Tuesday stating that Jackson died peacefully, surrounded by his family.
