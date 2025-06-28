Clay County announces July Fourth trash collection changes

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County officials say curbside trash pickup normally scheduled for Thursday, July 4, in unincorporated areas and the City of Keystone Heights will take place on Friday, July 5, instead.

Normal collection schedules will resume on Monday, July 8.

The Rosemary Hill Solid Waste Facility and Environmental Convenience Centers will be closed on July 4.

For more information, visit claycountygov.com.

