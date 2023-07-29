Clay County announces new road construction project from First Coast Expressway to County Rd. 315

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Residents and commuters in Clay County can expect a significant improvement in transportation as the construction of the Cathedral Oak Parkway began on July 24th.

Clay County authorities have greenlit this ambitious 3.3-mile road project that will seamlessly link the First Coast Expressway to County Road 315.

According to the officials, this new east-west route will not only provide a smooth commute but will also include a much-needed bridge over ecologically sensitive wetland areas, ensuring minimal disruption to the environment.

The Cathedral Oak Parkway will also join forces with another ongoing road project, creating an interconnected network. This additional road is currently under construction, aiming to link the First Coast Expressway to Shadowlawn Elementary, situated on County Road 218.

County officials expect the Cathedral Oak Parkway to be completed and open to the public by the year 2025, signaling the fulfillment of a much-anticipated development in the area.

As with any major project, the county urges residents and stakeholders to stay informed about updates and progress. All relevant information, including milestones and developments, can be accessed through the Newsroom on the official Clay County website HERE.

