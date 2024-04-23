Clay County awards first-ever Volunteer of the Year

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Congratulations to Amie Hagar for being awarded Clay County’s first-ever 2023 Volunteer of the Year.

The county said Hagar has volunteered at the Clay County Animal Services shelter for over five years. She has been instrumental in finding foster and permanent adoption homes for many of the animals.

“Her exceptional commitment to the welfare of dogs is demonstrated by the countless hours she spends caring for them both at the shelter and in her home, collecting donations, and transporting shelter pets,” the county said in a statement.

Several residents were nominated for the award. A panel made up of county staff and leadership selected the winner based on several criteria, including hours and impact of their work.

“From January to March 2024, Clay County has seen a monthly average of 150 to 200 volunteers donating more than 1,000 hours,” the county said.

If you would like to learn more about volunteer opportunities in Clay County click here.

