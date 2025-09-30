Clay County deputies ask for help finding two missing girls

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the community’s help to find two missing sisters.

Deputies say Tyra Lively, 16, and her sister, Tatianna, 14, were last seen at their home on Nolan Road in Middleburg late on September 22.

Investigators believe the girls may have been picked up by a friend and taken to an unknown area in Jacksonville.

Tyra was last seen wearing a black shirt, black pants, and dark brown slide-style shoes.

Tatianna was last seen wearing a beige “Hello Kitty” shirt, black sweatpants, and black slide-style shoes.

CCSO asks anyone with information on their location to call Detective Drury at (904) 264-6512 or email jdrury@claysheriff.com and reference case number 2025021299.

