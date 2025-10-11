Clay County deputies seek help identifying accused fast food theft suspect

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help after a theft at a Burger King in Middleburg.

It happened early on November 25 at the restaurant on Blanding Boulevard.

Investigators say someone went inside, covered their face with a mask, and took off with a large amount of cash.

Surveillance cameras caught a glimpse of the person’s profile before the mask went on.

After grabbing the money, the suspect left the store and drove away.

Detectives are now working to identify the person and are hoping someone in the community might recognize them.

Tips can be submitted through the SaferWatch app.

CCSO says people can stay anonymous and may earn up to $5,000 if their tip leads to an arrest or helps move the case forward.

People can also call the Clay County Sheriff’s Office at (904) 264-6512 and ask for Detective Someillan.

