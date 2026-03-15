Clay County deputies warn about scam calls and texts claiming unpaid warrants

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam involving calls and text messages claiming people owe money for unpaid citations or warrants.

Deputies say scammers may pretend to be with the sheriff’s office and demand immediate payment.

In many cases, they ask for money through gift cards, Venmo, or other instant payment apps.

Officials say law enforcement will never call or text demanding payment.

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If you receive a message or call like this, deputies say to hang up and contact the sheriff’s office directly.

Sheriffs urge anyone who believes they may have been targeted or become a victim of fraud to call the sheriff’s office at 904-264-6512 or submit a tip through the SaferWatch app.

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