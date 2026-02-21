Clay County District Schools, Clay County Sheriff’s Office launch K-9 campus safety program

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools and the Clay County Sheriff’s Office launched a new collaborative K-9 program to enhance security across all secondary campuses.

The K-9’s on Campus Administrative Search Program is a proactive initiative designed to ensure schools remain a safe environment for students.

District officials said the program aims to bolster campus security while maintaining a focused, safe environment.

K-9 teams will perform random, routine walkthroughs at various secondary school locations throughout the county. The K-9 units are being utilized exclusively in a search capacity.

These administrative searches are planned to be minimally disruptive to avoid compromising the flow of student learning or campus activities.

Local authorities are encouraging students, parents and residents to participate in the safety effort. Prohibited items or potential threats should be reported immediately to school administration or through the FortifyFL app.

For more information, visit oneclay.net.

