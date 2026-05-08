Clay County District Schools opens bus registration for 2026–2027 school year

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County District Schools has opened bus registration for the 2026–2027 school year, urging parents to sign up early to help the district build safe and efficient routes before the first day of school.

The district says parents can register through two methods.

The first is the BusPlanner Parent Portal at sdcc.mybusplanner.com/Login, where new users can create an account and returning users can log in to an existing one.

After logging in, parents should select Parent, then Online Forms and Requests, then 2026–2027 Student Transportation Opt-In.

Alternatively, parents can visit oneclay.net/bus and click the 26–27 Bus Registration Form button.

The district says students living two or more miles from their school are eligible for transportation services. Parents of students with specialized transportation already arranged through an Individualized Education Program do not need to register, as those services are handled separately.

Information on hazardous walking conditions and courtesy rider requests is available on the district’s transportation website.

The district asks that parents with questions visit oneclay.net/bus or email the routing team at routing@myoneclay.net.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.