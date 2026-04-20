Clay County: Don’t fly your drones over the wildfires

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — Clay County is asking residents not to fly their personal drones over the wildfires.

The airspace over the 1700-acre wildfire burning near Crews Road in Green Cove Springs is restricted, and county leaders say firefighters have to pull their air resources if dones are spotted.

That will slow down their efforts to put out the fire.

The county is under a red flag warning, and strong southwest winds are fueling the flames.

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