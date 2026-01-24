Clay County Fairgrounds to host 4th annual BBQ, Bacon, & Brews Fest

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The 4th Annual BBQ, Bacon, & Brews Fest is coming to the Clay County Fairgrounds this Saturday and Sunday from 10 AM to 5 PM, offering a weekend filled with barbecue, bacon-inspired dishes and family fun.

Fairgoers can indulge in a variety of food options, including fall-off-the-bone barbecue and even chocolate-covered bacon.

Family-friendly activities are a highlight of the festival, featuring free bounce houses for children, a petting zoo, pony rides and a frisbee dog show. The festival will also feature arts and crafts vendors, live entertainment, a banana pudding eating contest, and axe-throwing among other entertainment.

Various activities will run throughout both days, ensuring a fun-filled experience for all attendees.

Tickets to attend cost $7, cash only.

Visit www.claycountyfest.com for more information.

