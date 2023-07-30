Clay County Fire Rescue firefighters taken to hospital due to crash on Knight Boxx and Old Jennings

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A reported collision between one Clay County Fire Rescue unit and another vehicle has resulted in multiple injuries on Knight Boxx and Old Jennings Sunday afternoon.

The incident reportedly required several people including some of our dedicated firefighters to be transported to the hospital.

Details regarding the cause of the accident and the severity of the injuries sustained by the involved parties are yet to be released. Authorities are currently conducting an investigation into the matter to determine the circumstances that led to the unfortunate collision.

Action News Jax is on the way to the scene to learn more information.

At this time, the area is shut down due to the crash and drivers are recommended to avoid the area.

We will keep you informed as more information becomes available on this developing situation. Stay tuned for further updates on this post.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read:





Read:





Read:

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.