Clay County Fire Rescue installs AED devices in public spaces | Download this app to find them

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County Fire Rescue is installing AED devices in public spaces across Clay County to help residents respond to sudden cardiac arrest emergencies before first responders arrive.

Officials say sudden cardiac arrest can happen anywhere, including parks, grocery stores and libraries. For every minute that passes without CPR and defibrillation, the chance of survival decreases by 7% to 10%.

The new initiative places AEDs in accessible community locations so bystanders can assist during emergencies while waiting for emergency medical teams.

Residents are encouraged to download the PulsePoint app to locate nearby AEDs in case someone in their area may need CPR.

The PulsePoint app is used in thousands of communities across the US and Canada. It alerts you to cardiac emergencies in your area and can help you find or log an AED, which can make the difference in a life-or-death situation.

