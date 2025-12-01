Clay County breaks ground on two new fire stations

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County is throwing a community celebration on December 4 at noon to kick off construction on two new fire stations, Station 1 and Station 22.

Station 1 will be the first brand-new fire station in more than 25 years and will help protect the fast-growing area around State Road 23 and Blanding Boulevard.

Meanwhile, Station 22 is moving to a spot on County Road 220 near Arena Road, meaning firefighters can get to emergencies quicker.

These projects are part of a $65 million push to boost public safety in Clay County.

The new Station 1 will be just off Brannan Mill Boulevard, north of Old Jennings Road.

Everyone’s invited to come celebrate at the new Station 1 site.

Clay County leaders say these upgrades show their commitment to keeping the community safe and improving emergency services for all residents.

