Clay County Fire Rescue welcomes new Engine 20 with ‘Push-in” ceremony

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — On Tuesday morning, Clay County Fire Rescue with the help of their non-certified recruits welcomed a new fire engine to the fleet.

A “Push-In” ceremony welcomed the new fire truck into Station 20. Engine 20 is a new rescue pumper truck, having the capacity to push 1,250 gallons of water per minute.

According to CCFR, the “Push-In” ceremony dates back to the days of horse-drawn equipment when members had to push the equipment into a bay.

The county said the new rescue truck will replace the previous truck that had been with the station since 2012. It’s typical to replace a truck of this kind after 10-12 years of service.

“This new truck is necessary for us to be as prepared and responsive to our community as possible,” Clay County Fire Rescue Chief Jason Boree said. “This truck provides us more technology, added safety features, and is also more reliable since it will require less maintenance.”

The previous rescue truck will not be retired. According to the county, it will still be part of CCFR’s reserve trucks and will remain for another 5-10 years.

Non-certified recruits and members of Station 20 pose in front of Engine 20 before the "Push-In" ceremony.

