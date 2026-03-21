Clay County Fire Rescue working wildfire in Belmore State Forest

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. — Just after 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, Clay County Fire Rescue announced it is working a large woods fire in the Belmore State Forest that is currently moving east.

Firefighters are in the area of Barns Road and Randolph Place in Keystone Heights.

Residents are asked to stay out of the area and report any new hazards.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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