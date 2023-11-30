Clay County firefighters rescue man from burning home in Middleburg

MIDDLEBURG, Fla. — A neighbor heard fire alarms going off and called 911.

Middleburg firefighters arrived moments later and and found an elderly man inside the home. The quickly removed him from the heavy fire.

The man was immediately treated and transported to a local hospital. Firefighters had the fire under control.

Read: Neptune Beach police accepting holiday mail for residents to prevent thefts

The home is considered a complete loss, and no one else was inside at the time. The State Fire Marshal’s Office responded to the scene and is investigating.

Read: Bikes for Kids Foundation prepares to deliver more than 300 bike to local children

According to Clay County Fire Rescue, these same firefighters were doing routine training in search and rescue only hours before this call and were able to quickly utilize that training to locate and remove the man from the burning home within minutes of their arrival.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Read: UNF Poll: Housing costs, economy top list of concerns for Florida voters

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.