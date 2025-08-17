Clay County honors first responders with new fire station and memorial

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Board of County Commissioners announced that Clay County Fire Rescue has opened Station 20 in Green Cove Springs.

The county also unveiled its first 9/11 Memorial at the new station and launched Heroes Walk, a program where families and businesses can buy engraved bricks to honor first responders.

The memorial includes steel beams from the World Trade Center’s North Tower and a sapling grown from the Survivor Tree.

A $200 donation secures a brick in the memorial’s inaugural section. All proceeds go toward preserving the site.

