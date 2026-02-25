Clay County hosts Strawberry Fest weekend

GREEN COVE SPRINGS, Fla. — The 10th Annual Strawberry Fest is set to bring two days of sweet fun to the Clay County Fairgrounds on March 7 and 8, 2026.

The festival runs Saturday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Visitors can enjoy farm-fresh strawberries, live entertainment, and a packed schedule of activities for all ages.

Highlights include a free cirque show, bounce houses, art and crafts, and a petting farm.

Kids can try out sack races, relay games, and face painting, while food lovers can dig into strawberry shortcake, fudge, and more.

The fairgrounds will also feature pony rides, rock painting, and contests like pie eating and the Berry Cute Baby competition.

Tickets are $7, and children under 2 get in for free.

Festivalgoers can get $1 off admission by bringing a canned good for the local food pantry or by using a coupon from the festival’s website.

For more details, visit www.ClayCountyFest.com.

