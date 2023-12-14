Clay County parent disagrees with clip from movie Krampus shown to elementary students

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — A Clay County parent isn’t happy with her child’s elementary school.

She says a teacher showed a clip of Krampus, a mythical holiday demon.

That parent reached out to Action News Jax about Charles B. Bennett Elementary and the teacher who showed the clip.

The parent who asked not to be identified, fearing retribution, claims she called the school’s principal who laughed and said it wasn’t a big deal.

Brain Coleman, who has grandchildren that go to this school says he doesn’t agree with the idea.

“I think they should’ve gotten the parent’s permission. I saw it, it’s not for kids at all. It shows a lot of demons, a lot of devilish stuff in there,” said Coleman.

Coleman is even more concerned about the lingering effects this clip could have on these elementary school kids.

“Kids at that age group, are always looking at monsters under the bed, and it’s always something scary going on because a lot of kids are scary,” said Coleman.

We reached out to the Clay County School District for comment on these claims, they sent me this statement saying quote.

“The Clay County District Schools’ Human Resources department is currently investigating a teacher’s lesson on Holidays Around the World. Where a short YouTube clip about Krampus was shown, not the movie. The teacher involved has been placed on administrative leave,”.

