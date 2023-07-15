Clay County pays respects to former property appraiser who died

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Former Property Appraiser Roger A. Suggs has passed away.

Roger began his career with the CCPAO in 1990, serving as Assistant Property Appraiser and then as the elected Property Appraiser from 2009 until his retirement in 2020.

According to Clay County officials, Roger was a meticulous professional with extraordinary attention to detail and an understanding of the assessment process. As a result, many people across the state sought his input and advice. Those who had the pleasure of working closely with him not only learned from his knowledge and perspective but also that his expectations and standards were higher than most.

Roger was proud to serve the citizens of Clay County and the CCPAO is a better place because of him. His legacy and contributions will not be soon forgotten.

