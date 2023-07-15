The Jaguars and One Blood are teaming up for their annual blood drive

JACKSONVILLE, Fla — Today, the Jaguars and one blood are teaming up for the 7th annual Touchdown for Life blood drive.

People can get a free home game ticket and t-shirt if they donate.

it is from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the TIAA Bank Field.

For more information, you can visit their website.

