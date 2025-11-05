Clay County Pup JP spreads holiday cheer with Christmas cards

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The holiday spirit is alive and wagging at the Clay County Sheriff’s Office, thanks to JP, the station’s beloved pup.

JP is gearing up for Christmas by making his card list and hopes to send cheer to local classrooms.

Elementary school teachers in Clay County are invited to email JP at JP@claysheriff.com if they’d like their students to get a special Christmas card.

Teachers should include the number of students, their school’s name, and send requests by November 19.

JP’s cards will be delivered to schools before Christmas break, bringing a little extra joy to students before the holidays.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.