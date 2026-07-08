Clay County roadway closed due to blown transformer, traffic lights out

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — 6 AM: Green Cove Springs Police Department is warning drivers Wednesday morning to avoid Harbor Road due to a blown transformer. Several traffic lights are effected on Highway 17, police said. People are being asked to avoid the area due to emergency services and electric workers in the area.

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