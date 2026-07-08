Guns, drugs seized, three arrested in busts at homes in Mixon Town

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three men were arrested after Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office raided two homes in Mixon Town. The busts occurred on May 27, a JSO social media post Tuesday states.

Arrested were Travis Shingles (aka Fat Travis), 43, Antrone Cummings, 43, and Anthony Cooley, 68.

Investigators were investigating Shingles who “was using two houses to stash and sell drugs,” the post states. Police obtained search warrants for the homes where Cummings and Cooley were arrested.

JSO said the following items were seized in the busts:

23.9 grams of MDMA

18 grams of Crack Cocaine

9 grams of Powder Cocaine

3 grams of Oxycodone

298.9 grams of Marijuana

3 firearms

$3,717 in cash

JSO urges people who suspect drug activity in their neighborhood to call 904-630-0500.

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