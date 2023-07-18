Clay County Schools hiring for various positions

Jacksonville, Fl — Clay County District Schools will host an in-person job fair on Wednesday, July 19th, from 4 – 6 p.m. The job fair will take place at Fleming Island High School, located at 2233 Village Square Parkway, Fleming Island, Florida, 32003.

Clay County District Schools is hiring for both instructional and non-instructional positions. On July 19th, job seekers can connect with principals and assistant principals from all 43 schools. Hiring supervisors are prepared to extend on-site conditional offers of employment to qualified candidates at the job fair.

“This event is a great opportunity for individuals who are interested in starting a career in education or seeking to transfer into Clay County District Schools from another school district. We are the largest employer in the county and we pride ourselves on being a people-centric organization that supports our teachers and staff. As an “A” rated and top ten school district in the state, I invite you to come to the job fair and see what Clay County District Schools has to offer for your next career pathway,” said Superintendent David Broskie.

For more information regarding the job fair and career opportunities, please visit our website at www.oneclay.net and click the Human Resources icon.

©2023 Cox Media Group