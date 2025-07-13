Clay County Schools honors employee for 50 years of service

ORANGE PARK, Fla. — Clay County District Schools is recognizing an employee who has worked in the district for 50 years.

Will Snyder reached the milestone on July 9, 2025.

He began his career in 1975 as a custodian at Orange Park High School and later became the district’s small engine mechanic.

Superintendent David Broskie visited the school to honor Snyder during a surprise event.

According to the district, Snyder is the first employee in Clay County Schools’ history to reach 50 years of service.

Photos and video from the celebration were shared by the district.

Clay County Schools says Snyder has made an impact over the years and continues to serve the community.

